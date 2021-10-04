Advertisement

Trade publication again ranks Georgia top state for business

Peaches inside Flamm Orchards marketplace for sale.
Peaches inside Flamm Orchards marketplace for sale.(Colin Baillie)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A trade publication is again giving Georgia high marks for its business environment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports for the eighth straight year, Area Development magazine named Georgia the best state to do business.  

Area Development’s rankings are based on a poll of 50 private consulting firms.

The magazine says Georgia got top scores in categories including the cost of doing business, state government cooperation and responsiveness and labor market competitiveness.

MORE | Amazon celebrates new center: ‘It creates great opportunity’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting
Bracco Esteban Minaya
Man detained in Wadley attempted robbery

Latest News

Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Fist bump
Here are some local career fairs and hiring events in coming days
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Oct. 1, 2021, during the grand opening of the Amazon center n Appling.
Kemp comes to Appling for Amazon grand opening
Fist bump
School districts, hospital offering career fairs in coming days