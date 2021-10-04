Trade publication again ranks Georgia top state for business

ATLANTA (AP) — A trade publication is again giving Georgia high marks for its business environment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports for the eighth straight year, Area Development magazine named Georgia the best state to do business.

Area Development’s rankings are based on a poll of 50 private consulting firms.

The magazine says Georgia got top scores in categories including the cost of doing business, state government cooperation and responsiveness and labor market competitiveness.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.