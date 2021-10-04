Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in mid September.

Deputies report that Nottia Gonder was reported missing Sept. 13 and was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road.

Gonder is possibly in the area of the 1900 block of Warren Street, authorities report.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

