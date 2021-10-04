Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Nottia Gonder
Nottia Gonder(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in mid September.

Deputies report that Nottia Gonder was reported missing Sept. 13 and was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road.

Gonder is possibly in the area of the 1900 block of Warren Street, authorities report.

MORE | Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
A crash was reported.
Hephzibah road closed by CSRA’s 6th fatal crash in 4 days
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting

Latest News

Steven Lamar Hill
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?
Aiken now has a pOpshelf store.
Mostly $5-and-under store pOpshelf opens Aiken location
Construction crews have scheduled Savannah River bridge beam delivery and setting, affecting...
Roadway roundup: Overnight closures set this week on I-20
Tyquan Dukes
Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death