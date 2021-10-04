North Augusta police respond to shots fired across the street from Public Safety headquarters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers rushed to their headquarters on Sunday night following a report of a shooting in the area.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m. Details are limited but officers could be seen at Edenfield Park off Brookside Avenue, that’s just across the street from public safety headquarters.

Officers said no injuries have been reported but they are actively investigating the incident.

Officers could be seen scanning the basketball court of Edenfield Park with flashlights.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

