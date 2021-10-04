Low turnout expected for James Brown Arena vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Richmond County Monday is your last chance to register to vote for next month’s election. That’s when you’ll be able to give your say if you want to help pay the $235 million needed to finish the new James Brown Arena. The price tag is big, but voter turnout could be low.

Election officials say they only expect about 10 percent of all registered voters to cast their ballot. That’s very low of course, but it’s not out of the norm. Special elections generally draw a small crowd but this is a big item with widespread impact.

‘Yes’ or ‘No’ it’s a 235 million dollar vote.

“With renovations at the complex center and with the possible tax increase there are lots of things to think about with this particular issue,” said Lynn Bailey, Richmond County Elections Director.

The Coliseum Authority is asking your approval on a bond of up to $240 million to cover the remaining costs of a new James Brown Arena.

The estimated cost is $235 million. To pay off the bond they’ll use your taxes. For example, for a $100,000 home value owners would pay almost $100 more in property taxes a year. Even though it’s a big item they don’t expect a big turnout.

“I think our turnout for this election will be somewhere around 10 percent, which is kinda pitiful when you say it out loud,” she said.

10 percent – that’s about 14,000 people voting on behalf of Augusta’s 200,000 residents.

“When we have elections like this where there’s just one single item on the ballot it typically does not generate a whole lot of voter interest,” she said.

The current arena hosted 67 events with 130,000 visitors in 2019. According to a market analysis by Hunden Strategic Partners, the new arena is expected to host between 70 and 100 events and attract 187,000 guests in the first year. But first-year expenses will be high so it’ll generate only $58,000. The 30-year projections show an expected $23 million in revenue from sales, hotel and beverage taxes.

To register to vote or check voter registration status, visit Georgia’s My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or contact the Richmond County Board of Elections office at 706-821-2340 for more information.

