Mostly $5-and-under store pOpshelf opens Aiken location

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mostly $5-and-under store is now open in Aiken under the new pOpshelf brand being rolled out by Dollar General.

The Aiken store is at 3510 Richland Ave., and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The chain offfers “on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more,” the company said.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Aiken store,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations.

Aiken now has a pOpshelf store. (WRDW)

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 jobs. Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at https://careers.popshelf.com/ or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.

The chain introduced the concept in the Nashville market in fall 2020 and currently plans to operate approximately 50 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

The company plans to evaluate additional locations in the Aiken area for potentially new pOpshelf locations.

