Advertisement

Mostly $5-and-under store pOpshelf opens Aiken location

Aiken now has a pOpshelf store.
Aiken now has a pOpshelf store.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mostly $5-and-under store is now open in Aiken under the new pOpshelf brand being rolled out by Dollar General.

The Aiken store is at 3510 Richland Ave., and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

MORE | Work continues on new school for North Augusta area

The chain offfers “on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more,” the company said.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Aiken store,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations. 

Aiken now has a pOpshelf store.
Aiken now has a pOpshelf store.(WRDW)

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 jobs. Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at https://careers.popshelf.com/ or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.

The chain introduced the concept in the Nashville market in fall 2020 and currently plans to operate approximately 50 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

The company plans to evaluate additional locations in the Aiken area for potentially new pOpshelf locations.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
A crash was reported.
Hephzibah road closed by CSRA’s 6th fatal crash in 4 days
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting

Latest News

Peaches inside Flamm Orchards marketplace for sale.
Trade publication again ranks Georgia top state for business
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Fist bump
Here are some local career fairs and hiring events in coming days
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Oct. 1, 2021, during the grand opening of the Amazon center n Appling.
Kemp comes to Appling for Amazon grand opening