Miracle Monday│ Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Miracle Monday and we are just weeks away from a large event that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Community businesses supporting the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Something as simple as enjoying a Blizzard from Dairy Queen is helping save thousands of lives,” Asim Momin with Dairy Queen said.

Dairy Queen has been a sponsor of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1984.

One day each year, participating Dairy Queen locations across the nation and Canada donate a portion, or even all proceeds, for each Blizzard sold.

They call this - Miracle Treat Day.

And our local Children’s Hospital of Georgia benefits from this, and since 2015, the partnership with Dairy Quen has raised more than $340,000 for the hospital.

Momin says it’s amazing to be a part of such a special thing.

“We want to always help our local kids such as charlotte and many others. We want to bring them the hope and healing through our money raised through Miracle Treat Day.”

Miracle Treat Day is October 28. There are 31 participating Dairy Queen locations, with 11 located in or around the Augusta area:

2837 Central Avenue, Augusta, Georgia

3149 Washington Road, Augusta, Georgia

4099 Jimmie Dyess Parkway, Augusta, Georgia

3102 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia

1051 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, South Carolina

5143 Bluegrass Trail, Grovetown, Georgia

1234 US Highway 25 N, Millen, Georgia

1850 Washington Road, Thomson, Georgia

391 S. Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia

205 US Highway 1 Byp, Louisville, Georgia

221 S. Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia

Coming up on News 12 at 6 p.m., we’ll hear from one mom about her journey at CHOG, and even from her 3-year-old daughter Charlotte who had to have heart surgery at just nine days old.

