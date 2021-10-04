Advertisement

Local health groups to split $2M from American Rescue Plan

(pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local community health organizations will get hundreds of thousands in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Across the Peach State, groups will share in more than $22 million in funding.

In the Augusta area, groups will be splitting a little over $2 million, including:

  • Christ Community Health Services Augusta: $583,908
  • East Georgia Healthcare Center: $729,108
  • Neighborhood Improvement Project: $701,938

The funding was announced Monday by Georgia Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“This funding will help Georgia health centers remain open, invest in upgrades, and better serve our communities,” Ossoff said.

Warnock said: “We must continue to do all we can to provide support and funding to our health care infrastructure and workers on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
A crash was reported.
Hephzibah road closed by CSRA’s 6th fatal crash in 4 days
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting

Latest News

See the video that sparked mom's attack on day-care teacher
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
The Pfizer vaccine, made in collaboration with German company BioNTech, could be the first...
COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region
Euchee Creek Trails
Grovetown officials monitor creek after sewage overflow