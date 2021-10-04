Local health groups to split $2M from American Rescue Plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local community health organizations will get hundreds of thousands in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Across the Peach State, groups will share in more than $22 million in funding.

In the Augusta area, groups will be splitting a little over $2 million, including:

Christ Community Health Services Augusta: $583,908

East Georgia Healthcare Center: $729,108

Neighborhood Improvement Project: $701,938

The funding was announced Monday by Georgia Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“This funding will help Georgia health centers remain open, invest in upgrades, and better serve our communities,” Ossoff said.

Warnock said: “We must continue to do all we can to provide support and funding to our health care infrastructure and workers on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

