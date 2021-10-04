Hephzibah road closed by CSRA’s 5th fatal crash in 4 days

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash in Hephzibah this morning.

The call came in at 5:48 a.m. Monday for a single-vehicle crash with injuries at Clark Road and Hephzibah-McBean Road. Dispatchers confirms the vehicle involved is a blue Jeep Liberty.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms there was a fatality.

Clark Road was shut down as of 7:15 a.m. and drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

It was the fourth fatal crash reported in the CSRA over the weekend.

One driver died after running off Lauderdale Road near South Carolina Highway 6 in Orangeburg County on Sunday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol the crash occurred around 8:39 a.m., and the vehicle is believed to have left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The patrol says no other cars were involved, and the driver was wearing their seat belt.

We are currently waiting for the identity of the driver to be confirmed.

Later that afternoon, a North Carolina motorcyclist died in Aiken County after hitting a deer on Interstate 20.

The patrol reported the accident happened at 2:19 p.m. near the 31-mile marker, just two miles east of Monetta.

The rider, identified as 58-year-old David W. Graham, of Kings Mountain, was traveling east on I-20 on a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a deer ran out from the right shoulder and struck him.

Graham then fell off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Toxicology analysis are pending as the investigation into the crash continues.

On Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed along a road in Edgefield County.

Officials say around 9:35 p.m., a pedestrian was walking south on U.S. 25 near Macedonia Road when a car traveling in the same direction struck them. Officials say the pedestrian struck was walking illegally on the road at the time.

They say neither the driver or passenger were injured, and we are awaiting the identity of the pedestrian killed.

On Friday, a 31-year-old died after crashing a motorcycle into a concrete median.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Terrence Davis, 31 years old, of Wrens, apparently lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the concrete median.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. at Wrightsboro Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to Doctors Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.