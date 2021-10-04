Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have reached out to the public for help finding the suspect in an aggravated assault that happened over the summer.

The aggravated assault incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at 420 East Boundary, deputies said.

In addition to being shown in a photo released by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Steven Lamar Hill is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

He’s known to frequent the East Boundary neighborhood and may have contacts in South Carolina. He could be driving a light blue Ford Crown Victoria and is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

