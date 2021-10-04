Advertisement

Grovetown officials monitor creek after sewage overflow

Euchee Creek Trails
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown is monitoring Euchee Creek after a sewage overflow during the weekend, officials said Monday.

A manhole was found to be overflowing with sewage around 11:38 a.m. Saturday in the Euchee Creek subdivision.

City and county employees discovered that roots had grown through the manhole, blocking the flow of sewage through the pipe.

Once the blockage was cleared, it was determined that sewage had run into a tributary of Euchee Creek.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified, water samples have been collected and monitoring of the stream will continue.

Anyone who uses the Euchee Creek Trails or who lives in the subdivision is urged to use caution, stay out of the water and keep pets out of the water.

