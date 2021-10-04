Former NASCAR driver killed in Georgia shooting

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a former driver in NASCAR’s lower divisions has been killed in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald that 31-year-old John Wes Townley died shortly after the 9 p.m.. Saturday shooting in an Athens neighborhood.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was hurt, but didn’t detail her condition.

Police say they have spoken to the shooter, who knew the victims.

No arrests have been made.

Townley raced eight seasons and made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series.

More Georgia crime news ...

JONESBORO: A woman was shot multiple times before her body was dumped on an interstate highway where it was found in metro Atlanta. News outlets report that Clayton County police say a motorist was driving on Interstate 675 on Sunday morning and saw what appeared to be a body on the side of the road. The driver turned around and called police, who found a woman who had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made, and authorities are now trying to identify they victim.

SOUTH FULTON: Police say a woman wanted for a killing in North Carolina has been found in Georgia with her 2-year-old son. Police say Camille Singleton, 31, was taken into custody at a Walmart on Sunday. She’s a suspect in the killing of Inita Gaither in Clayton, North Carolina. Officers found the 68-year-old dead inside her home while conducting a welfare check on Thursday. Police say she and Singleton were related. Singleton’s son was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.