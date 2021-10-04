First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has obtained the video that sparked a Grovetown mother’s attack on a day-care teacher — a video the mom says shows her autistic child was being abused but that deputies say showed no criminal activity.

You can watch a portion of the video above.

We’ll be posting more of it soon. We’re combing over the full four hours of footage to find the most important parts and get them uploaded.

The attack by Kasey Brooks on day-care instructor June Barrow at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church was also recorded in a now-viral video first exposed by the I-Team that you can see below.

In revealing that no charges would be filed against the preschool teacher in Grovetown, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in mid-September:

“After a thorough review of video evidence, investigators have concluded that no crime occurred. We asked our District Attorney’s Office to review the cases and ADA Natalie Paine concurred with our findings.”

We know that review included seven hours of video. The I-Team has requested that video evidence and it took the sheriff’s office at least a couple of weeks to blur faces, protecting the identities of the other children in the classroom.

Brooks is out on bond and charged with battery, which deputies say is a misdemeanor. A no-contact order remains in place between Brooks and Barrow.

The I-Team is in contact with Brooks and her attorney. We will keep you posted.

Kasey Brooks (WRDW)

