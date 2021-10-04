Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram, other apps down

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook, Instagram and many other apps are down Monday morning, according to Downdetector.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Facebook, Instagram and other apps are down Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

Amazon, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are also down.

There was no word on the possible cause of the outage or if they are all related somehow, though Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are all owned by Facebook.

The outages involving the Facebook-affiliated apps appear to be major.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
A crash was reported.
Hephzibah road closed by CSRA’s 6th fatal crash in 4 days
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting

Latest News

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
A good Samaritan performed CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest after rescuing a woman...
Man goes into cardiac arrest after rescuing 97-year-old woman from burning home
Nottia Gonder
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen