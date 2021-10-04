Advertisement

Elderly man bitten by alligator in Sun City neighborhood

FILE - A generic picture of an alligator.
FILE - A generic picture of an alligator.(Pexels/Generic graphic)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An elderly man was bitten by an alligator Monday morning in Sun City in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

A man in his late 70s was bitten around 11:30 a.m. He was reportedly doing yard work near the edge of a pond when he was bitten.

According to SCDNR, a golfer was playing nearby and was able to help get the alligator to release the man by hitting the animal with a golf club.

The man suffered bite injuries to his arms and legs. He was conscious and speaking to first responders when he was taken to the hospital.

SCDNR states two alligators were known to live in that pond. Both have been caught and euthanized. One alligator was a 9-foot long male and the other was a 7-foot long female.

A necropsy was performed on both alligators. Neither showed signs of being fed by humans, according to SCDNR.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
A crash was reported.
Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days
Amanda Grace Jeffery
Aiken church teacher charged in child abuse investigation
Tyquan Dukes
Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

From left: Jerome Edward Hughs and Dustin Michael Steen
Ga. top court upholds 1 murder case, sends 1 back to lower judge
A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
2 die when small jet crashes near Thomson airport
Crash
Here are the details on deadly plane crash in McDuffie County
COVID-19 vaccine
DHEC ‘does not issue vaccine exemptions of any kind for adults’
Fire departments are reminding everyone to know the difference between smoke alarms and carbon...
Fire prevention week: Public reminded to check home smoke detectors