Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has taken into custody a teenager being sought in connection with a shooting death a couple of weeks ago.

The incident was classified as an involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim who had been shot at least once in the head. That victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Meshela Dukes, 18.

Investigators issued a warrant for Tyquan Dukes, 17, on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. In addition, Sihita Dukes, 32, was wanted for questioning.

Authorities announced Monday morning that Tyquan Dukes had been taken into custody. He was booked into Richmond County jail on Sunday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and possession of firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

Sihita Dukes has been questioned, according to deputies.

An incident report states Tyquan Dukes was not related to the victim but the two lived in the same house.

