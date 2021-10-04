Advertisement

Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death

Tyquan Dukes
Tyquan Dukes(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has taken into custody a teenager being sought in connection with a shooting death a couple of weeks ago.

The incident was classified as an involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim who had been shot at least once in the head. That victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

MORE | Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Meshela Dukes, 18.

Investigators issued a warrant for Tyquan Dukes, 17, on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. In addition, Sihita Dukes, 32, was wanted for questioning.

Authorities announced Monday morning that Tyquan Dukes had been taken into custody. He was booked into Richmond County jail on Sunday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and possession of firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

Sihita Dukes has been questioned, according to deputies.

An incident report states Tyquan Dukes was not related to the victim but the two lived in the same house.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting
Bracco Esteban Minaya
Man detained in Wadley attempted robbery

Latest News

Townley
Ga. shooting claims life of 31-year-old former NASCAR driver
Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives
Miracle Monday│ Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives
miracle monday
Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives
University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen
Former University of South Carolina president regrets taking job