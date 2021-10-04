Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning will fall into the mid to upper 60s. As you’re heading out the door this morning an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but the greatest chance for showers will come in the afternoon, mainly after 2 or 3 pm. Highs temperatures are expected to return to the middle 80s.

Rain chances will continue to increase Tuesday and Wednesday becoming more widespread as a cold front slowly moves into the region. An area of low pressure will also form along the front, which will stall out heading into Thursday. The longer this system takes to clear the CSRA the higher the rain totals will be. The front is expected to clear the CSRA heading into Saturday morning, rain totals by the time everything is said and done look to be highest in our western counties, between 2-3 inches, 1-2 inches in our central counties including Augusta, and less than an inch is expected in our southeastern counties.

There is a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding Tuesday morning through Wednesday in our western counties, the usual trouble spots will have the greatest issues so make sure your drains are clear.

Flash Flooding Risk Tues-Wed (WRDW)

This system finally weakens as it moves away by week’s end, bringing a gradual trend toward drier weather Friday and into next weekend. After the system moves through temperatures will remain cooler than average returning to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week. Keep it here for updates.

