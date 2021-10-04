Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An approaching cold front combined with a cut off upper level low will create high rain chances across the CSRA this week. Scattered downpours will be possible this evening and into the overnight. Skies will stay cloudy when it’s not raining. Temperatures tonight will stay muggy in the upper 60s. Winds will light and variable overnight.

High rain chances through the work week with drier weather expected by the weekend. (WRDW)

Rain chances will continue to increase Tuesday and Wednesday and become more widespread as a cold front slowly moves into the region. The front is expected to clear the CSRA by Saturday morning. Rain totals by the time everything is said and done look to be highest in our western and northern counties, between 2-3 inches, 1-2 inches in our central counties including Augusta, and less than an inch is expected in our southeastern counties.

Rain chances look highest Tuesday in the afternoon and evening, but a few morning showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay in the low 80s Tuesday thanks to cloud cover during the day. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph. There is a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding Tuesday through Thursday in our western counties. The usual trouble spots will have the greatest issues, so make sure your drains are clear.

Rain totals look highest towards the mountains and lower towards the coast. (WRDW)

This system finally weakens as it moves away by week’s end, bringing a gradual trend toward drier weather by this weekend. It looks like temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with morning lows back down in the low 60s.

