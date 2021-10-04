Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple calls came in to the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding possible sightings of Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail, according to Haywood County Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes.

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail,” said Haynes. “We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction.”

Laundrie was the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, after her parents couldn’t reach her during her trip with Laundrie.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 19, in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming.

