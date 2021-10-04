Advertisement

Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding possible Brian Laundrie sightings on the Appalachian Trail.
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple calls came in to the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding possible sightings of Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail, according to Haywood County Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes.

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail,” said Haynes. “We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction.”

Laundrie was the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, after her parents couldn’t reach her during her trip with Laundrie.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 19, in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting
Bracco Esteban Minaya
Man detained in Wadley attempted robbery

Latest News

Townley
Ga. shooting claims life of 31-year-old former NASCAR driver
Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives
Miracle Monday│ Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives
miracle monday
Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives
University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen
Former University of South Carolina president regrets taking job
Construction plans for new James Brown Arena
Voter registration deadline is today for arena bond election