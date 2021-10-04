Advertisement

Augusta strip clubs lose bid to stay open as they fight ruling

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta strip clubs have lost an effort to stay open while owners pursue an appeal over a ruling that will require their closure.

It all stems from a lawsuit filed back in 2019 when the city of Augusta passed an ordinance to make strip clubs on Broad Street choose to either move locations or shut down.

The owner of Joker’s Lounge and Discotheque Lounge filed a federal suit a few months later alleging the city violated the First Amendment’s promise to free speech.

That suit had been going through the courts up until Sept. 13, when a judge ruled to side with the city.

The ruling put the clubs in the position to either move or close their doors.

The Discotheque owner then requested an emergency motion for injunction pending appeal.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall last week denied that request.

Hall found the club owner failed on multiple levels to meet the standard to merit an emergency injunction.

