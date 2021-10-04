Aiken Regional Medical Centers to lessen visitation restrictions

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Wednesday, Aiken Regional Medical Centers will lessen visitation restrictions.

The hospital’s visitation hours will be updated to 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with the following guidelines:

Emergency Department: one visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.

Inpatient areas are permitted one visitor per day during visiting hours. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. We also encourage the visitor to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.

Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor in total (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult visitor that is permitted to stay overnight.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU): no visitors are permitted.

Progressive Care Unit (PCU): no visitors are permitted.

A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

Outpatient Testing/Surgery: one visitor may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.

Behavioral Health: no visitors are permitted.

These visitation guidelines and screening protocols apply to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging, and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.

Of the limited visitors able to enter the hospital, individuals must be at least 18 years of age; an exception may be made if the patient is at the end of life.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors. To ensure social distancing and limit potential exposures, visitors are limited to the patient’s room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria.

Aiken Regional says they will continue to screen all individuals prior to entry to all Aiken Regional facilities, and all individuals are required to wear a mask while in our facilities, regardless of having received the COVID-19 vaccine. Face coverings should be properly worn, covering the nose and mouth while in the facility. As a reminder, neck huggers/gaiters and bandanas are not approved coverings.

As of October 4, 2021, at 4 p.m., Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 2,039 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Aiken County. Of these 2,039 individuals, 32 are currently receiving care in the hospital, with 9 in ICU, and sadly 219 are deceased. The 32 individuals receiving care in the hospital include 3 vaccinated, 28 unvaccinated and 1 with unknown vaccine status.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.