Aiken County man charged in weekend shooting, one injured

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Jackson man is facing charges for a shooting over the weekend that left a victim injured.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to 302 Goodman Road in Jackson following reports of a shooting incident, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene, deputies located the victim in bathroom covered in blood. The victim told them he was shot by 37-year-old Antonio Donaldson.

Donaldson reportedly fled the scene in a car before deputies arrived.

He was detained later that day and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.