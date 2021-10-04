Advertisement

Aiken County man charged in weekend shooting, one injured

Antonio Donaldson
Antonio Donaldson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Jackson man is facing charges for a shooting over the weekend that left a victim injured.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to 302 Goodman Road in Jackson following reports of a shooting incident, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene, deputies located the victim in bathroom covered in blood. The victim told them he was shot by 37-year-old Antonio Donaldson.

Donaldson reportedly fled the scene in a car before deputies arrived.

MORE | Aiken church teacher charged in child abuse investigation

He was detained later that day and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
A crash was reported.
Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
HNN File
Aiken man identified as victim in fatal Wagener Road shooting
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County

Latest News

James Brown Arena
New James Brown Arena: Low turnout expected for $235 million vote
Melquan Robinson
I-TEAM: Time lost, money lost, lives lost
First on 12: New video in mom's attack on daycare teacher
First on 12: New video in mom's attack on daycare teacher
Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Aiken Regional Medical Centers to lessen visitation restrictions