Aiken church teacher charged in child abuse investigation

By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken woman has been charged in a child abuse investigation that reportedly occurred at an area church.

On Sept. 28, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Town Creek Baptist Church in reference to reports of child abuse.

That day, officers spoke with the church’s lead pastor about a reports of child abuse that occurred at the church, located at 250 Town Creek Road.

An incident report lists Amanda Grace Jeffery, 36, as a suspect and teacher at the church.

Arrest warrants state Jeffery reportedly grabbed three 1-year-old victims by their wrist on Sept. 28 and carried them across a room by their arm. The warrants further states Jeffery was employed by Town Creek Baptist Church and was responsible for the direct care and supervision of the victims.

Jeffery was charged on Saturday with three counts of children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person. She received a bond on each count totaling to $6,000.

News 12 has reached out to Town Creek Baptist Church for comment.

