Washington County activists hold rally ahead of deputies’ trial in death of Eurie Martin

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Activists in Washington County are calling for justice for Eurie Martin, a man who died back in 2017 after being tazed multiple times by officers.

Last fall, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the three deputies did not have qualified immunity in this case.

Today, people gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse in Sandersville in response to the officers’ upcoming trial.

The trial is scheduled to start soon and activists are trying to make their voices heard.

“We are trying to get the people of Washington County to understand what is transpiring and support the Martin family,” said Leonard Jordan with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Sandersville.

Three former Washington County sheriff’s deputies will face trial in the Washington County Superior Court.

Prosecutors accuse Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Lee Copeland of murder.

A video from 2017 shows the deputies tazing Martin multiple times.

Martin was killed during this incident.

Court records say the trial could start this Friday.

With the trial approaching, activists are appealing to the community now.

“It could’ve been either one of out here,” said Jordan. “We could’ve been victimized, and we could’ve been killed.”

It’s not the first time they’ve rallied outside this courthouse, and they say it won’t be the last.

The activists say they will return to the courthouse the day the trial starts.

