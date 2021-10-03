S.C. Treasurer looking for Aiken County residents with unclaimed property

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office reports there is more than $11 million in unclaimed funds that belongs to people living in Aiken County.

Currently, the State Treasurer’s Office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property across the state. Millions of dollars are transferred to the program annually by companies that cannot locate the owners.

Examples of the types of property covered by the program include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits. The State Treasurer’s Office serves as custodian of unclaimed funds and holds them until claimed by the rightful owners.

“An important part of our work at the State Treasurer’s Office is returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and it’s probably one of the most enjoyable parts of my job as your State Treasurer,” S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis said in a news release. “We know this money can make a meaningful impact on our citizens, local businesses, churches, schools and charities.”

Here are just a few Aiken County residents who have funds at the State Treasurer’s Office:

James E. Simpkins of Aiken

Abraham Williams of Aiken

Willie Bush of New Ellenton

Freddie Smith of New Ellenton

India Ingram of North Augusta

Cheryl L. Tyler of Wagner

Richera A. Smith of Wagner

Alexis Smith of Windsor

Jeannie Williams of Windsor

Bobby o. Waller of North Augusta

If your name is on this list, it’s easy to claim your funds on the State Treasurer’s website.

“We encourage people to check their names on our website a couple of times a year, as it only takes a minute to see if you have any unclaimed property,” Loftis said. “It’s a free service, and you can often receive your funds in a few weeks.”

