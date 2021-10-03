Advertisement

SC House wraps up redistricting hearings; maps up next

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A special South Carolina House committee considering drawing new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census is holding its final meeting to gather public comment this week.

Attention will now turn toward finishing the new maps of U.S. House and state Senate and House districts that must be approved by the General Assembly and will likely also face a court review.

Candidates will need to have those new districts in place before filing for the 2022 primaries and election begins in March.

Lawmakers from rural and minority districts want lawmakers to let some districts be larger or smaller in population than allowed in past redistricting to prevent diminished representation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

