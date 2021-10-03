Advertisement

Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Edgefield County, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says someone was hit and killed in Saturday evening.

According to the department, at around 9:35 p.m., a pedestrian was walking south on US 25 near Macedonia Road, when a car traveling in the same direction struck them. The department says the pedestrian struck was walking illegally on the road at the time.

They say neither the driver or passenger were injured, and we are awaiting the identity of the pedestrian killed.

