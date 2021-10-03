One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left one dead and multiple injured in Lee County Sunday morning.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a Waffle House outside of Bishopville near the 116-mile marker of I-20 on Sumter Highway.

EMS treated and transported the five victims to a local hospital.

The name of the person killed cannot be released, however, deputies say it was a black man from Lee County aged early to mid-twenties. He died while in transit to a local trauma unit.

Police are currently searching for a light-colored sedan that they believe was involved.

“When it left the parking lot, it made a right turn north on Highway 15, which is Sumter Highway, headed back toward the city limits of Bishopville,” said Sheriff Daniel Simon.

The four others who were shot are expected to recover from their injuries.

One is a Waffle House employee who has since been released from the hospital. The other three are customers. One customer was in surgery Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Simon, while the status of the other two is unknown. Most are reportedly Lee County residents.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect and have conducted several interviews while they follow leads.

“Whoever caused the shooting, I would consider them armed and dangerous to the public, so they could be from anywhere,” said Sheriff Simon. “We’ve got the interstates right here, so they could be from anywhere.”

SLED is assisting with the investigation.

Staff was at the restaurant during the day Sunday cleaning and fixing shattered windows as they prepare to reopen their doors Monday morning.

