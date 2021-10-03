Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist has died in Aiken County after colliding with a deer on I-20.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred at 2:19 p.m. today near the 31-mile marker, just two miles east of Monetta.

The rider was traveling east on I-20 in a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a deer ran out from the right should and struck the motorcyclist.

The rider then fell off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Highway Patrol reports.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.