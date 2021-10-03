Advertisement

Fatal crash in Orangeburg County

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after running off Lauderdale Road near SC 6.

According to the department, no other cars were involved, and the driver was wearing their seatbelt.

The crash occurred around 8:39 a.m., and the driver is believed to have left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

We are currently waiting for the identity of the driver to be confirmed.

