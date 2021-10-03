Advertisement

Event shows Augusta families the importance of fire safety

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department and EMA hosted a family event on Saturday at the Augusta Common.

Everyone was welcomed out to take a look at emergency response vehicles, enjoy free food and learn some safety techniques along the way.

The event featured their blow up “fire house” where kids and adults alike were invited to take a walk through a smoky fire simulation to learn what to do in the event of a fire.

Fire Safety Event
Fire Safety Event(WRDW)

“The number one cause nationwide of fires is cooking fires. And so, we have our fire safety house here, which helps you learn how to get out of a house in the event of an emergency safer,” Augusta Fire Department Chief Antonio Burden said.

From 2017 to 2019, cooking was, by far, the leading cause of all residential building fires and accounted for 51% of all residential building fires responded to by fire departments across the nation, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.  Additionally, cooking was the leading cause of residential building fire injuries.

