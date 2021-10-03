Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mainly dry weather can be expected again on Sunday with rising rain chances for the upcoming work week.

For the most part, Sunday will be another dry day, but there may be a brief shower in a few spots late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. High temperatures will be near average in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

The rain chances begin to increase on Monday with showers hanging around throughout the upcoming work week, as a cold front moves into the area and camps out for several days. This means several days of unsettled, and at times very wet, weather with rain in the forecast each day through Saturday. Exact timing of the rain remains somewhat uncertain, but it looks like the heaviest and most widespread rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday, as an upper low meanders over the Southeast and a surface frontal boundary lingers over the region. Abundant cloud cover will keep high temperatures on the mild side with overnight lows on the warm side for the first week of October.

This system finally weakens as it moves away by week’s end, bringing a gradual trend toward drier weather Thursday, Friday and into next weekend. After the system moves through temperatures will remain cooler than average returning to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.

