Wagener community shows love for Friday night football

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even without big crowds football in a small town is something special. That’s very true in a two light town like Wagener. We’re taking a look at why the town goes crazy for Friday night lights.

TAC. Head Coach Willie Fox built his whole program on those three letters. It’s all about team, accountability and competition

“Everything we do in our program has to be built on we’re together. It’s not about you. It’s not about me. It’s about us,” he said.

The tiny town of Wagener follows that motto. Meet alum Lone Gunter. He’s an Eagle that never left the nest.

“I played out here a little over 40 something years ago,” said Gunter.

He says he’s still proud to be apart of it. His sons played there and grandsons and now great nephew. Gunter feels a commitment to the kids there.

“It’s called leadership, leadership character and who you are and how you raise your children you want to pass that on down,” he said.

Because in Wagener they’re more than just neighbors in a small town.

“It’s not just the school that feels a family atmosphere you want into the stores and you walk into the businesses and everybody, everybody treats everyone like family,” he said.

And Friday night football is their greatest bond.

“It’s huge here. I’ve heard people say if you want to rob something in town you do it on Friday night because nobody’s you know nobody’s in town,” he said.

Because they’re all together under just about the only lights in Wagener cheering their Eagles on.

