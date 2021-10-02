Advertisement

Wadley Police looking for man in reference to attempted robbery

The Wadley Police need your help looking for this man who allegedly tried to take money from the register of the Dollar General off US-1.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wadley Police Department needs your help looking for a man who they say attempted to take money from a Dollar General register.

According to the department, the man went into the Dollar General located at the corner of US-1 and Poplar Street. They say the man allegedly tried to forcibly take money from the register, and drove away in a white Chevrolet Traverse with tinted windows. He was believed to be driving towards Louisville.

The man is described as a black, biracial man, 19-30 years old, curly hair, a light skin tone, 5′5 to 5′8 in height, and wearing a red jacket, black shorts, and and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Wadley Police at (478)252-9401. According to the department, all calls will remain anonymous.

