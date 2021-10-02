Wadley Police looking for man in reference to attempted robbery

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wadley Police Department needs your help looking for a man who they say attempted to take money from a Dollar General register.

According to the department, the man went into the Dollar General located at the corner of US-1 and Poplar Street. They say the man allegedly tried to forcibly take money from the register, and drove away in a white Chevrolet Traverse with tinted windows. He was believed to be driving towards Louisville.

The man is described as a black, biracial man, 19-30 years old, curly hair, a light skin tone, 5′5 to 5′8 in height, and wearing a red jacket, black shorts, and and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Wadley Police at (478)252-9401. According to the department, all calls will remain anonymous.

