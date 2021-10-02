Oyster season reopens in Georgia on Oct. 1

EORGIA (WTOC) - Oyster harvest season in Georgia reopens Friday, Oct. 1.

Commercial and recreational oyster harvest will officially go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday morning. Harvests usually close during the summer because of naturally occurring bacteria found in shellfish during the warm months.

The fall and winter season is when most people buy shellfish. If you prefer to harvest oysters yourself, public harvest areas are available.

Prior to harvest in the approved areas, check with the Georgia DNR Shellfish Sanitation Program for annual season closures and for areas that have been posted as prohibited due to restoration efforts.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has maps available online. You can find it on their website.

