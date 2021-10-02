Man killed in possible drowning at Telfair Street, found floating in canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Coroner’s Office is investigating a possible drowning this afternoon. A homeless man was found floating in the canal at 12th Street at Telfair Street and pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was identified as 68-year-old Kenneth Dawson. He was removed from the canal by the fire department.

Dawson was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. He will have an autopsy done at the GBI Lab.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

