Man killed in possible drowning at Telfair Street, found floating in canal

By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Coroner’s Office is investigating a possible drowning this afternoon. A homeless man was found floating in the canal at 12th Street at Telfair Street and pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was identified as 68-year-old Kenneth Dawson. He was removed from the canal by the fire department.

Dawson was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. He will have an autopsy done at the GBI Lab.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

MORE: | Motorcycle crash kills 31-year-old on I-520

