Advertisement

Harlem football makes a comeback: ‘Our guys were hungry to get more wins’

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem is making a big splash in the region given their win total a season ago. Last year we said they were the best two-win team we’ve ever seen. But this year they’re seeing better results in the win column.

2020 wasn’t the season Mark Boiter wanted in his first year as head coach of Harlem. The Bulldogs went 2-8 winless in their region.

“Our guys were hungry to get more wins. They knew we played in a lot of close games that didn’t go our way last year. And so far we’ve played in a lot of close games that have gone our way,” said Boiter.

Harlem matched last year’s win total in two weeks. They avenged losses to Aquinas and Greenbrier putting their name back in the mix with Columbia County’s best.

“Turn up this year. That’s it. We came to eat and they came to eat,” he said.

And the Dawgs have been eating well this season. Their running back tandem of Jason Williams and Jacorious Boyd has led the offense. While their defense is giving up 12 fewer points per game than they did last season.

“Family. Family. That’s what it is. Family. Supporting our boys, our cheerleaders. Coming here, seeing all the parents, having a good time with your friends in the student section. It’s just like family here,” he said.

And with the team playing as well as they are these Friday night family reunions are becoming a lot more fun at Harlem High School.

MORE: | Aquinas player overcomes cancer, lives out dreams on the field

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
A 72-year-old man’s body was pulled from the Savannah River in the Betty’s Branch area.
Body pulled from river after kayak flips in Betty’s Branch area
Money
Aiken lottery winner claims $300K from scratch-off ticket
At the Heart a Florida Health Center, up to 300 people per hour are receiving their second dose...
Local doctors address concerns about COVID vaccine side effects

Latest News

Duncan Johnson
Aquinas player shares journey from overcoming illness to turning heads on the field
Harlem football
Harlem football makes a comeback: ‘Our guys were hungry to get more wins’
Duncan Johnson
Aquinas football player shares journey behind beating illness
Oysters
Oyster season reopens in Georgia on Oct. 1