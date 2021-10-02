Harlem football makes a comeback: ‘Our guys were hungry to get more wins’

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem is making a big splash in the region given their win total a season ago. Last year we said they were the best two-win team we’ve ever seen. But this year they’re seeing better results in the win column.

2020 wasn’t the season Mark Boiter wanted in his first year as head coach of Harlem. The Bulldogs went 2-8 winless in their region.

“Our guys were hungry to get more wins. They knew we played in a lot of close games that didn’t go our way last year. And so far we’ve played in a lot of close games that have gone our way,” said Boiter.

Harlem matched last year’s win total in two weeks. They avenged losses to Aquinas and Greenbrier putting their name back in the mix with Columbia County’s best.

“Turn up this year. That’s it. We came to eat and they came to eat,” he said.

And the Dawgs have been eating well this season. Their running back tandem of Jason Williams and Jacorious Boyd has led the offense. While their defense is giving up 12 fewer points per game than they did last season.

“Family. Family. That’s what it is. Family. Supporting our boys, our cheerleaders. Coming here, seeing all the parents, having a good time with your friends in the student section. It’s just like family here,” he said.

And with the team playing as well as they are these Friday night family reunions are becoming a lot more fun at Harlem High School.

