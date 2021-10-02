Advertisement

First woman ordained as bishop of Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina

The Right Reverend Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley became the first female bishop to lead the South...
The Right Reverend Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley became the first female bishop to lead the South Carolina diocese and its first full-time bishop since 2012.(Leslie Ryann McKellar)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina ordained and consecrated its first female bishop to lead the diocese on Saturday.

The Right Reverend Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley became the first female bishop to lead the South Carolina diocese and its first full-time bishop since 2012.

“My deep heart’s desire is that we begin a new season today of resurrection, hope, justice, and love in the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina that will be a beacon for all,” Woodliff-Stanley said during the service. “I give you my heart, and I will give you my best each day, and I seek to walk with you, humbly, and with deep joy.”

Over a dozen other bishops were in attendance for the event.

Woodliff-Stanley will lead 31 churches in eastern South Carolina, representing more than 7,500 members.

