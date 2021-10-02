Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Looking mostly dry heading into the weekend. Wetter pattern next week.
Meteorologist Chris Still has the weekend forecast for Saturday, 10/02/2021 for Aiken, SC and Augusta, GA.
By Chris Still
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mainly dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue for the weekend, then a pattern shift leads to what could be a quite soggy first week of October.

The weekend forecast looks mostly dry with only isolated shower chances in the afternoon. Highs will be reaching the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies during the day Saturday. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Lows will drop into the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday, which is quite warm for the first weekend of October. There will be a few more clouds tomorrow but enough sunshine to get highs into the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front moves into the area early next week and camps out for several days. This will mean several days of unsettled, and at times very wet, weather with rain in the forecast each day through Friday. Exact timing of the rain remains uncertain, we are expecting widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as an upper low meanders over the Southeast. The presence of abundant cloud cover will keep high temperatures on the mild side with overnight lows on the warm side for the first week of October. This system finally weakens as it moves away by week’s end, bringing a gradual trend toward drier weather Thursday, Friday and into next weekend.

