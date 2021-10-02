Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated showers will be possible before sunset but most of the region will remain dry this evening. Temperatures tonight will fall out of the 80s and into the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. There will be a few more clouds tomorrow but enough sunshine to get highs into the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph, a few showers could be possible tomorrow afternoon as well.

A cold front moves into the area early next week and camps out for several days. This will mean several days of unsettled, and at times very wet, weather with rain in the forecast each day through Friday. Exact timing of the rain remains uncertain, we are expecting widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as an upper low meanders over the Southeast. The presence of abundant cloud cover will keep high temperatures on the mild side with overnight lows on the warm side for the first week of October.

This system finally weakens as it moves away by week’s end, bringing a gradual trend toward drier weather Thursday, Friday and into next weekend. After the system moves through temperatures will remain cooler than average returning to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.