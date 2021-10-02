Advertisement

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Warrenville

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Valley Public Service Authority Water System has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Warrenville.

People on the Old Warrenville Water System, between Cemetery Road and Howlandville Road, may have their water system interrupted due to unforeseen repairs.

After water is back up, the public service authority says if you’ve experienced a interruption or low pressure, you should boil your water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or using it to cook. Ice made during this time should also not be used.

There has been no confirmed contamination in the water, but the public service authority says this is a precautionary measure.

If you have any questions, you can call them at (803) 593-2053.

