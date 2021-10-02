Advertisement

Augusta women’s march joins national outcry for abortion rights

Marchers met in downtown Augusta on Saturday afternoon to marcher with hundreds of others across the nation in support of abortion rights.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of women across the country gathered in protest against Texas’ strict abortion law, including right here in Augusta.

Over at the Augusta Common, people marched from Reynolds Street down 8th Street in support of abortion rights.

Protesters held signs quoting Ruth Bader Ginsberg and other pro-choice sentiments.

We spoke to the organizer who says if women can be doctors and hold political office, they should be allowed to choose what they do with their bodies.

MORE | Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law

“Roe v. Wade was first decided in 1972 and the Supreme Court has upheld it for 48 years. And here we are 48 years later and we’re still fighting these battles,” Kelly Fox, Women’s March Augusta Organizer.

Across the street, pro-life counter protesters gathered.

The group held large crosses and took turns reading from Psalm 91.

Counter protesters set up their group next to the James Brown statue on Broad Street. This was just across the street from where the women's march was taking place.(WRDW)

They’re from an organization called Georgia Right to Life.

“Everyone who is human is made in God’s image and likeness. Who are we to make the judgment as to who can live and who can die?” George Vozniak, leader of Greater Augusta Chapter Leader and Georgia Right to Life, said.

The discussion on abortion rights extended well beyond Augusta and the two-state area.

From coast-to-coast, people protested across the country.

MORE | Texas abortion law can lead to ‘copycat’ bills in states like South Carolina

It’s been almost five years since it first debuted in Washington D.C., the day after former president Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Now activists believe the landmark case Roe v. Wade is in danger of being overturned.

Later this year, the supreme court will hear a case from Mississippi that could do just that if the court decides this new law is constitutional.

