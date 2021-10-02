ACSO investigating shooting on Wagener Road
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Aiken, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that occurred at the 3100 block of Wagener Road.
At 5:19 a.m., the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call where a deceased male victim was found.
Witnesses told deputies they heard shots, and then saw a dark colored SUV speeding away from the scene.
If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or the Midlands Crime Stoppers anonymously. Your tip could earn you up to $1,000.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.