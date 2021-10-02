Advertisement

ACSO investigating shooting on Wagener Road

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aiken, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that occurred at the 3100 block of Wagener Road.

At 5:19 a.m., the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call where a deceased male victim was found.

Witnesses told deputies they heard shots, and then saw a dark colored SUV speeding away from the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or the Midlands Crime Stoppers anonymously. Your tip could earn you up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle crash kills 31-year-old on I-520
This was the scene on the afternoon of Sept. 30, 2021, after a kayak overturned in Betty's...
Name released for man who died in Betty’s Branch kayak accident
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs
This was the scene on Oct. 1, 2021, outside the Country Hearth Inn, site of a shooting earlier...
Shooting at Augusta motel leaves man injured
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide

Latest News

Wagener community
Wagener community shows love for Friday night football
Wagener football
Small town football charm
Duncan Johnson
Aquinas player shares journey from battling cancer to turning heads on the field
Harlem football
Harlem football makes a comeback: ‘Our guys were hungry to get more wins’