Accident with injuries backs up traffic in Blythe

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car crash with injuries reported on Deans Bridge Road is causing some traffic back up in Blythe.

Details are limited but two cars collided near the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Highway 88, just outside of Hephzibah.

It’s unclear how many are injured but Augusta emergency services are reporting injuries. An ambulance and fire truck were at the scene.

The intersection appears to be congested at this time. Drivers may consider an alternate route.

