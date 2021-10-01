Warren County schools switch to home learning for several days

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warren County students will have 10 days away from campus as the school district switches to home learning for a few days adjacent to fall break.

The home learning will take place Oct. 4-7, followed by fall break Oct. 8-11, with students returning to campus Oct. 12.

Superintendent Christopher described the home-learning model as asynchronous, meaning it’s self-paced, as opposed to face-to-face remote learning.

He said students’ time away from campus will allow the district to do some deep cleaning and reset amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Harris said the decision was made in consultation with the Warren County Board of Education based on several factors, including increased COVID cases in the community, the timing of fall break, an open week on the football schedule and a new nine-week grading period.

“Our mitigation measures and proactive strategies have yielded positive results for our school system,” Harris said. “Certainly, COVID-19 and the delta variant have presented considerable challenges for the school system and others in surrounding areas. Again, this decision does not reflect an outbreak in our school system but rather a continuation of our proactive strategy.”

While schools are closed, the custodial and cafeteria staff will deep-clean the entire facility and the cafeteria. Also, the district will utilize a company to clean and disinfect auditorium seats and bleachers.

“The school system appreciates the support and trust of the community as we educate their children,” Harris said. “The district embraces the importance of doing its part to combat this variant.”

