Special premiere for new, local documentary: ‘The Two Classes of 1968′

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happening this weekend the Imperial Theater will hold a special premiere for a new, local documentary called “Two Classes of 1968.” The film is about a class of African American students who integrated Aquinas High School.

The group originally went to Immaculate Conception Academy, a black catholic school in what used to be known as the Golden Blocks neighborhood downtown. When it closed the students chose to be agents of social change and started school at a primarily white Aquinas High.

We talked to a couple of those students Thursday as well the film’s producer and director who says this is their way of telling history.

“If people look at it as a way to make sure that people never forget, future generations never forget, that they were here and they went through this and there may be something you can learn from this,” said Nichelle Protho, producer and director. “You know what they say about knowing your history, how important that is. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

We’re told this weekend’s premiere is a private screening for cast, crew, local leaders, and special guests. But after that it will be submitted to film festivals.

If you want to follow the film’s journey, visit their Facebook page Two Classes of 1968.

