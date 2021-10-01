SpaceX rocket creates a spectacle in the sky over CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you saw a streak of light racing through the sky Thursday night, you weren’t alone.

It was actually a SpaceX Dragon rocket coming back to Earth after making a delivery mission to the International Space Station.

Many people in Georgia saw it streaking overhead around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Some even said they heard a boom.

In Evans, Kelsey Robinson captured it on video and shared it with News 12.

It splashed down off the Georgia and Florida coast.

People throughout Jacksonville even said their house shook.

