Small town, big dreams: Wagener Sally plays against Williston-Elko

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s shaping up to be a great night for some Friday night football. Friday night Wagener Sally will play at home taking on Williston-Elko.

When we spoke to Head Coach at Wagenar Sally Willie Fox and he sounded extremely confident in his players Friday night. He says now that they’re finally starting some regional play this is when Friday nights get really fun in Wagener.

It’s a small town where’s there’s not a lot to do especially on a Friday night. But in Wagener in the fall — there’s football. Coach Fox says the whole downtown basically shuts down to be there to cheer on the Eagles.

He says he preaches togetherness. They follow TAC, Team Accountability and Competition, and his players have it covered.

“We’re together. It’s not about you, it’s not about me it’s about us and I think our kids really really buy into that. They really do and you can see that. They don’t just play for me. They definitely don’t play for me, and they don’t play for themselves, but they play for each other,” he said.

It should be an exciting game there Friday night.

