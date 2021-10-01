Shooting at Augusta motel leaves man injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators are on the scene of a shooting that was reported Friday morning at a motel on Gordon Highway.

The shooting was reported at 9:53 a.m. at Country Hearth Inn, 2182 Gordon Highway, according to deputies.

A man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators were still on the scene just after 11 a.m.

It wasn’t the first shooting in Augusta this week. One on Tuesday left a man dead.

At 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired outside of the Level 9 Sports Bar & Grille, 3054 Damascus Road.

Corey Lamont Thomas, 37, was found shot at least one time and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS. Thomas was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m.

