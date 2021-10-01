Advertisement

Serious crash closes 2 lanes of westbound I-520 near Wrightsboro Road

By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is near a standstill Friday morning as two lanes are closed on westbound Bobby Jones Expressway after a serious traffic accident involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. at Wrightsboro Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency characterized the crash as a “serious injury accident.” The coroner’s office says it was not called to the scene.

Drivers are urged to find an alternative route, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

