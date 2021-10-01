Advertisement

Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the past week.

Here they are:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,17 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 2 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 1 positive student, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Gracewood, 0 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hains, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 4 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Jamestown, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lake Forest Hills, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employee
  • W.S. Hornsby, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 2 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • C.T. Walker, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Richmond Hill, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 1 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 2 positive students, 58 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 56 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Tutt, 4 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 5 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Cross Creek, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 4 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 6 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 1 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Parkway, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier,1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 6 positive students, 3 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 12 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 1 positive employee

