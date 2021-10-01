Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the past week.
Here they are:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,17 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 2 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 1 positive student, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Gracewood, 0 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Hains, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 4 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Jamestown, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employee
- W.S. Hornsby, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 2 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- C.T. Walker, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Richmond Hill, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Langford, 1 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 2 positive students, 58 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 56 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Tutt, 4 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 5 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Cross Creek, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 4 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 6 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
Columbia County School System
The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 1 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Parkway, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees
- River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier,1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 6 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Grovetown, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 12 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 1 positive employee
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.