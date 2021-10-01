Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the past week.

Here they are:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,17 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 2 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 1 positive student, 18 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Hains, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 4 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employee

W.S. Hornsby, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 2 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

C.T. Walker, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Richmond Hill, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Langford, 1 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Murphey, 2 positive students, 58 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 56 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Tutt, 4 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 5 positive students, 20 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Cross Creek, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Davidson, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 4 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 6 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 1 positive students, 2 positive employees

Parkway, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier,1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 6 positive students, 3 positive employees

Greenbrier, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees

Grovetown, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 12 positive students, 0 positive employees

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

1 positive employee

